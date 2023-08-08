ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Alan Kyeremanten is the one that can win 2024 elections for NPP – Carlos Ahenkorah

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah has rallied for support for Alan Kyeremanten to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Alan John Kyerematen
Alan John Kyerematen

He said the former Minister for Trade and Industry is the right candidate the governing party needs.

Recommended articles

He believes that the time has come for the party to get someone from its stronghold.

“Politics is about numbers. If you say your stronghold is a particular area, and you cannot get maximum votes from there, can you win? We all here know that as for NPP, since the return to multi-party rule, our stronghold is the Ashanti Region.

“So if the party wants someone who will become president, we need someone who has political capital in the Ashanti Region,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the NPP as a party must also consider a candidate who can make gains in the stronghold of the opposition, noting that the Volta Region, which is the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised him their votes and thus making him the ideal candidate for the NPP.

Carlos Ahenkorah
Carlos Ahenkorah Pulse Ghana

“Apart from that, we need a candidate who can also make inroads into the opposition stronghold which is the Volta Region. It is not the case that the Volta Region does not like the NPP,” he said.

Mr Ahenkorah revealed that the people of the Ashanti Region are in massive support of Alan Kyerematen’s candidature.

“Ashanti Region has fallen flat for Alan Kyerematen,” he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Kyerematen is one of 10 candidates vying for the ruling party’s flagbearer position.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC MP Isaac Adongo

Ken Ofori-Atta's mid-year budget review was a 'funeral dirge' — Adongo

Akufo Addo

Never again should we allow NDC to come back to power – Akufo-Addo to NPP members

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo initiates 8,000-unit affordable housing project, cites costly Saglemi project

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I'll introduce 'One Constituency 10 appointments policy' if I win election 2024 — Bawumia