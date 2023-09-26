Alan Kyeremanten should have left the NPP long ago – Nyaho-Tamakloe

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Citi FM, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his belief that Kyerematen’s chances of winning the 2024 elections as an independent candidate are slim and that his timing for the resignation was inappropriate.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe contended that Kyerematen’s lengthy tenure in the Akufo-Addo government could hinder his aspirations of becoming a president as an independent candidate.

“Winning an election as an independent candidate will be a huge problem for Alan because all the appeals that he has made particularly to the youth will not wash and the reason is quite simple. He has been with the Akufo-Addo’s government for almost seven years and the time that Alan should have left that government, he didn’t.

“Alan should have left the government particularly when he realised the rot going on in the party and that would have automatically turned him into a leader in the future but he didn’t do that.”

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe also criticized the current state of affairs within the NPP and its leadership. He expressed his opinion that the party has deviated from its founding principles, allowing various negative elements to flourish.

He pointed to issues such as selfishness, incompetence, tribalism, arrogance, and greed that have permeated the party.

“If we were running our party like it is done in the USA or Britain, these things would not have happened. Our party is full of selfishness, incompetence, tribalism, arrogance, and greed and that is what has brought us here today. Our part was not like this years back or else I would not have been part of it.”

