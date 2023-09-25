Alan Kyerematen announces political future today

However, despite finishing third, he eventually withdrew from the primary race, citing bias on the part of the party's leadership in favor of a specific candidate.

Speculations have been circulating that Mr. Kyerematen might cut ties with the party and pursue the presidency as an independent candidate.

However, the veil of uncertainty will be lifted later today when he reveals his future intentions.

There remains a possibility that he might choose to continue his political journey within the party, throwing his support behind one of the remaining four candidates competing for the coveted flagbearer position.

Pulse Ghana