Alan Kyerematen announces political future today

Evans Effah

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who recently ran for the flagbearer position within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) but fell short, is set to unveil his political path today, Monday, September 25, 2023, during a scheduled press conference.

Alan John Kyerematen
Mr. Kyerematen, who participated in the initial round of the NPP's flagbearer selection, aimed to narrow down the candidate pool from 10 to five.

Recommended articles

However, despite finishing third, he eventually withdrew from the primary race, citing bias on the part of the party's leadership in favor of a specific candidate.

Speculations have been circulating that Mr. Kyerematen might cut ties with the party and pursue the presidency as an independent candidate.

However, the veil of uncertainty will be lifted later today when he reveals his future intentions.

There remains a possibility that he might choose to continue his political journey within the party, throwing his support behind one of the remaining four candidates competing for the coveted flagbearer position.

Alan Kyerematen announces political future today
Alternatively, he could opt to pursue his political ambitions as a solo candidate. All eyes are on his announcement today as it is expected to shape the political landscape in the coming months.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
