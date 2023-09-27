Alan Kyerematen criticizes Finance Minister for IMF deal silence

In a yet-to-be aired interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Kyerematen claimed that he was the first senior government official to publicly defend the IMF deal.

He stated, "I was the first person in a leadership position who went publicly to defend the position of the IMF. I came out on my own, nobody instructed me to go. I made a solid case. Did you hear the Minister of Finance come to defend? I am talking about the early weeks and months following IMF. I went out publicly to defend it."

Kyerematen's criticism of Ofori-Atta comes in the wake of his decision to resign from the NPP. During his announcement, he cited a lack of appreciation for his contributions to the party and expressed concerns about the potential for further tension and division within the party.

He stated, "It is abundantly clear to me that my services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008."

In light of these circumstances, Kyerematen declared his intention to run as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 General Elections.

His decision to break away from the NPP has generated significant attention and speculation about the impact it may have on the political landscape in Ghana.

Kyerematen's criticism of the Finance Minister's handling of the IMF deal adds another layer to the ongoing discussions about his departure from the party and his future as an independent candidate.

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, Kyerematen's decision to contest as an independent candidate has the potential to reshape the political landscape and introduce new dynamics into the electoral competition.

