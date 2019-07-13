"The Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin has decided not to contest in the Nadowli/Kaleo NDC Parliamentary Primaries," the campaign team of the 62-year-old legislator posted on Facebook.

"He has thanked all his teeming supporters and called on them to rally behind whoever wins the primaries to retain the seat for the NDC. He has pledged his unflinching support in both the parliamentary and presidential campaign of the NDC."

Bagbin's announcement makes him the second NDC legislator to retire this cycling, following a similar announcement by Inusah Fuseini.

He is currently the longest serving MP in Ghana, having first entered the house of representative in 1992.

He was also unsuccessful in his bid to become the NDC presidential candidate, losing to former President John Mahama.

The six-term MP's retirement could set off a scramble for his seat in the NDC strong hold.

Pulse.com.gh understands that a total of nine people have picked up nomination forms to contest the Nadowli-Kaleo NDC parliamentary primaries.

“His exit is welcoming news. As a constituency, we have prepared him far more than a parliamentary candidate. He has gone through the mill in parliament and should be seeking for higher portfolios, a former Upper West regional secretary of the NDC, Eric Dakurah, said in a Citi News interview.

"We have supported him all this while and wish that he supports whoever that emerges as a parliamentary candidate so that we can maintain our dominance in the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency.”