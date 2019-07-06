According to National Democratic Congress (NDC) veteran legislator, the attacks on MPs and parliament is "eroding the pillar of democracy" in Ghana.

The Nadowli/Kaleo MP made this observation when commenting on the proposed 450 capacity chamber block while presiding over last Wednesday’s sitting.

He said: “What is happening now is eroding the pillar of democracy in the country which is Parliament – that is the pillar of democracy in this country – in fact all over the world and so we should be courteous with careful and cautious about how we talk about Members of Parliament and Parliament as an institution. I hope that Members will not contribute to that negativity."

The move to build a new chamber has angered many Ghanaians who have described the move as unnecessary and profligate.

The 450-seater chamber will come with a chapel, mosque, restaurant, and a museum.

The speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, said the government doesn't know yet how much the new complex to be constructed will cost.

He disclosed that architectural firm run by UK based Ghanaian architect Sir David Frank Adjaye, Adjaye and Associate, came tops in a competitive bidding process ahead of two other firms to design and build the structure, the exact cost of the project has not been determined.

Justifying the construction of the new chamber, Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah said the chamber for the legislature is to avoid fights among members of the house.

According to him, the current chamber is not spacious enough for Parliamentarians due to the inflammatory nature of their debates sometimes.