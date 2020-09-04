According to him, the next LPG government will ensure that students do not pay fees at the university level.

"All University students will not pay fees, I will implement this policy in my first term if am elected as President of Ghana," Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He stated that the party would change and transform the Ghanaian economy if voted to power.

He said, "The challenges facing Ghanaians in areas of unemployment, poverty, access to quality education, inadequate infrastructures and housing would be resolved through this manifesto when given the nod."

Kofi Akpaloo reiterated that an LPG government would fulfill its promise of paying each unemployed Ghanaian a monthly allowance of GH₵300.

He further stressed that an LPG government would invest 60 billion dollars in building a new city, stressing that the whole architecture of Accra, Ghana's capital city, would be reconsidered.

He disclosed that Ghana's natural resources, including bauxite, gold, timber, coffee, cocoa were enough to change the misfortunes of the country.