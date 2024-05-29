Ambulance case: Audio not doctored — Adam Bonaa dismisses NPP's allegations

He said anyone who understands how bugging or recording is done knows this was a direct recording. When I say direct recording, there is very minimal noise, just like a normal telephone conversation. It was a P2P (peer-to-peer) recording, not where you call me, and I set up another recorder somewhere, put it on loudspeaker, and then use the third-party device to record," he said.

Dr. Bonaa speaking on Joy News emphasised that the tape audio is not doctored.

"If you listen to the sequencing, Jakpa Richard's diction, (and) his tone, was constant. He sustained it. If you look at the pitch, he sustained that as well. And even with the AG, he spoke as if it was under his bed or somewhere, but also very sustained. Anyone who understands the way these things are done will tell you that this will not pass for a doctored tape," he stated.

He noted that with these indicators, forensic examinations by esteemed bodies like the FBI or MI6 would dismiss the allegations of doctoring.

The release of this tape has stirred significant controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the legal proceedings against Dr. Forson, who is facing charges of causing financial loss to the state in relation to the procurement of ambulances.

The tape, purportedly featuring conversations between the AG and the witness, suggests that the witness was being instructed on how to frame his testimony to ensure Dr Forson's culpability.

This development comes amid ongoing legal battles where Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and a current Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, is accused of authorizing payments for defective ambulances, which the prosecution claims resulted in financial loss to the state.

The NDC has highlighted several key excerpts from the tape that they argue demonstrate clear attempts by the AG to influence the witness's testimony.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, asserted that the tape reveals a coaching session designed to influence Jakpa's court testimony.