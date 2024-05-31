Ambulance case: Deputy Attorney-General supports live broadcast

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah said "We believe in accountability and we appall misreporting and so if the Chief Justice in her wisdom decides that this matter should be live we have no objection.

"In fact, the AG has indicated at different fora that when it comes to public interest matters or matters where the public has kind of interest, it will be in the interest of justice that such proceedings are broadcast live on television and radio."

He added that not only the broadcasting but the AG is looking at having day-to-day hearings so that we can get to the end of this matter as soon as possible."

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the key defendant in the ongoing ambulance trial, has instructed his legal team to formally request that the Chief Justice televise the remainder of the trial.

This appeal was conveyed through a letter from his lawyers, Aziz Bamba and Associates, to the Chief Justice on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The impetus for this request stems from recent accusations of misconduct directed at Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Meanwhile, Lawyers for Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case, have filed an application in court seeking an order to strike out the charges against him or alternatively to stay the proceedings.

In his witness statement, Jakpa testified under oath that Attorney-General Godfred Dame had several interactions with him, during which he assured Jakpa of his innocence and promised his acquittal.

Jakpa further averred that Godfred Dame told him his inclusion in the prosecution was intended to mask the real intention behind the trial.

He claimed the instant action was instituted because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and then Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta pressured Dame to prosecute the then-ranking Member for Finance and now Minority Leader, Ato Forson.