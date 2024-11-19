ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Amenfi Central MP withdraws independent candidacy bid ahead of December 7 election

Maxwell Nyagamago

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, has officially withdrawn his bid to contest the upcoming 7 December parliamentary elections as an independent candidate. The NDC MP had filed to run independently following internal disputes within the party after his defeat in the parliamentary primaries held on 13 May 2023.

Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central Constituency, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah
Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central Constituency, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah

In a press statement dated Monday, 18 November 2024, the MP stated that his decision came in response to the Sekondi High Court’s ruling, which dismissed the injunction application against the candidacy of Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Recommended articles

Joana Cudjoe Gyan, NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central
Joana Cudjoe Gyan, NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central Pulse Ghana

The ruling affirmed Joana Gyan’s eligibility to contest the upcoming election. Following the tcourt’s decision on 11 November 2024, the Electoral Commission confirmed that the NDC candidate would be included on the ballot papers for the 7 December polls.

“Pursuant to the decision by the High Court and the Electoral Commission to clear the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for this year’s election, I believe that my reasons for filing to contest the election as an independent candidate are no longer tenable. I would like to thank the Elders of the party and other leading members for their invaluable counsel that has led to this decision in the supreme interest of the party,” Peter Kwakye-Ackah’s statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in response to the news, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Joana Cudjoe, has urged party supporters to set aside any grievances and welcome the incumbent MP's return to the party.

Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah is one of the lawmakers involved in the controversy surrounding four vacant seats. His withdrawal follows a similar decision by another independent parliamentary candidate, Dr Karl Mark Arhin, who also lost in the NDC primaries and has since declared his support for the NDC’s Joana Gyan Cudjoe.

Maxwell Nyagamago

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

Vice-presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Lawyer Wayoe Ghanamanti

No ‘ganja boy’ will be jailed under CPP government – Vice-presidential candidate

Akua Donkor

Any vote for Akua Donkor on December 7 will be cancelled - EC