Amenfi Central MP withdraws independent candidacy bid ahead of December 7 election

The ruling affirmed Joana Gyan’s eligibility to contest the upcoming election. Following the tcourt’s decision on 11 November 2024, the Electoral Commission confirmed that the NDC candidate would be included on the ballot papers for the 7 December polls.

“Pursuant to the decision by the High Court and the Electoral Commission to clear the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for this year’s election, I believe that my reasons for filing to contest the election as an independent candidate are no longer tenable. I would like to thank the Elders of the party and other leading members for their invaluable counsel that has led to this decision in the supreme interest of the party,” Peter Kwakye-Ackah’s statement read.

Meanwhile, in response to the news, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Joana Cudjoe, has urged party supporters to set aside any grievances and welcome the incumbent MP's return to the party.