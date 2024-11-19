Amenfi Central MP withdraws independent candidacy bid ahead of December 7 election

In a press statement dated Monday, 18 November 2024, the MP stated that his decision came in response to the Sekondi High Court’s ruling, which dismissed the injunction application against the candidacy of Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The incumbent Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, has officially withdrawn his bid to contest the upcoming 7 December parliamentary elections as an independent candidate. The NDC MP had filed to run independently following internal disputes within the party after his defeat in the parliamentary primaries held on 13 May 2023.
The ruling affirmed Joana Gyan’s eligibility to contest the upcoming election. Following the tcourt’s decision on 11 November 2024, the Electoral Commission confirmed that the NDC candidate would be included on the ballot papers for the 7 December polls.
“Pursuant to the decision by the High Court and the Electoral Commission to clear the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for this year’s election, I believe that my reasons for filing to contest the election as an independent candidate are no longer tenable. I would like to thank the Elders of the party and other leading members for their invaluable counsel that has led to this decision in the supreme interest of the party,” Peter Kwakye-Ackah’s statement read.
Meanwhile, in response to the news, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Joana Cudjoe, has urged party supporters to set aside any grievances and welcome the incumbent MP's return to the party.
Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah is one of the lawmakers involved in the controversy surrounding four vacant seats. His withdrawal follows a similar decision by another independent parliamentary candidate, Dr Karl Mark Arhin, who also lost in the NDC primaries and has since declared his support for the NDC’s Joana Gyan Cudjoe.