Amidu's petition for Special Prosecutor's removal nonsense — Kweku Baako

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has described as nonsense the petition filed by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, seeking the removal of the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, from office.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

Amidu's petition alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and various abuses related to judges and the administration of justice, forming the basis for Agyebeng's impeachment.

Recommended articles

Additional allegations include violations of citizens' rights through unlawful arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and improper personnel appointments within the OSP.

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu

According to reports, in accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is currently assessing whether there is a prima facie case to establish a committee for Agyebeng's impeachment after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo forwarded the petition for further action.

Amidu specifically cited the arrests of individuals such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof. Frimpong Boateng as instances where Agyebeng allegedly abused their rights.

He also claimed that Agyebeng violated the right to information by requesting appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff to be provided on a pen drive.

Kissi Agyebeng

Furthermore, Amidu raised concerns about the improper appointment of personnel to the office.

The Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), Professor Kwasi Prempeh, had written about the petition for Kissi Agyebeng's removal.

In response, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako remarked, "Oh! My friend Martin! I see. Still nonsensical! I am yet to see or read the petition though! Nonsense, respectfully!!"

Kweku Baako's Facebook post
Emmanuel Tornyi

