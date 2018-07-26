news

Mourners have started gathering to bid farewell to the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as he begins his final journey to eternity.

A two-day state funeral is being held the Accra International Conference Centre for the 67-year-old who collapsed and died while working out at a gym at the Air Force Base in Accra on the morning of June 29, 2018.

Amissah-Arthur was born at Cape Coast on April 29, 1951. His mother is from the Hutchful family and his father is from the Amissah-Arthur family.

He was a Ghanaian economist, academic and politician who was the fifth Vice-President of Ghana's 4th Republic, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Mahama.

Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana.

He was nominated by President John Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in.

This followed the sudden death of John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

Amissah-Arthur was married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with two children. He was a Christian and was known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.

Enjoy a nostalgic look back at photos of Amissah-Arthur, then and now.