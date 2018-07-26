Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story


Then and Now 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story

He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Mourners have started gathering to bid farewell to the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as he begins his final journey to eternity.

A two-day state funeral is being held the Accra International Conference Centre for the 67-year-old who collapsed and died while working out at a gym at the Air Force Base in Accra on the morning of June 29, 2018.

play

 

play

 

Amissah-Arthur was born at Cape Coast on April 29, 1951. His mother is from the Hutchful family and his father is from the Amissah-Arthur family.

play

 

He was a Ghanaian economist, academic and politician who was the fifth Vice-President of Ghana's 4th Republic, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Mahama.

Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

play

 

He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana.

He was nominated by President John Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in.

play

 

This followed the sudden death of John Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

Amissah-Arthur was married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with two children. He was a Christian and was known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.

play

 

Enjoy a nostalgic look back at photos of Amissah-Arthur, then and now.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal: I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin
EC Chair: EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa EC Chair EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa
Education: Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin Education Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin
Protocol: Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra Protocol Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra
Photos: All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre
Advice: Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns Advice Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John Mahama warns

Recommended Videos

Pulse Politics: Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC Pulse Politics Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC
Kennedy Agyapong: I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap Kennedy Agyapong I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap
EC Boss: Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies EC Boss Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies



Top Articles

1 Jean Mensa Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed EC bossbullet
2 Asomdwee Park Atta Mills’ burial ground left in ruinsbullet
3 Ambition I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensahbullet
4 Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference...bullet
5 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of...bullet
6 EC Issues Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC...bullet
7 Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC...bullet
8 Advice Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John...bullet
9 Double Intake Free SHS shift system to start in...bullet
10 New EC Chair 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC...bullet

Related Articles

Protocol Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra
Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre
Interment Amissah-Arthur to be buried at the military cemetery
Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur
National Elections NPP should be happy I couldn't attend their Congress - Asiedu Nketiah
Amissah Arthur In Photos: One week memorial service of ex-vice president
Condolences NPP- UK sympathizes with Amissah-Arthur's family
RIP One week church memorial for Amissah-Arthur today
Video Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthur

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Gabby Otchere-Darko
Education In Ghana Free SHS will continuously be free for all – Gabby tells Ofori-Atta
We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Better Ghana We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Illegal Mining I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John
Illegal Mining Chairman Wontumi must be arrested for engaging in galamsey - Small-Scale miners