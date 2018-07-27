Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Amissah-Arthur joined the wrong party – John Boadu jabs NDC


Shots Fired! Amissah-Arthur joined the wrong party – John Boadu jabs NDC

John Boadu described the the former vice president as a tolerant person who is worthy of emulation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has described the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur as as a tolerant person.

According to him, the former vice president exhibited a rare level of tolerance and patience that is worthy of emulation.

READ ALSO: Then and Now: 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story

Addressing the media after filing past the corpse of the former Veep at the Accra International Conference Cantre, he said Amissah-Arthur was a man who never allowed himself to be pushed around by his party.

NPP General Scretary, John Boadu play

NPP General Scretary, John Boadu

 

“[I will remember him for] his level of tolerance and patience, being able to hold on to himself without being pushed by the party and people who believe you must answer to everything and respond in like manner,” John Boadu said.

The NPP General Secretary also aimed a subtle jibe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), suggesting the party did not deserve a man like Amissah-Arthur.

According to him, the late Veep joined the wrong party, describing him as a “misnomer” in the NDC.

“…we believe he was in the wrong party,” Mr. Boadu said, adding that "it was a misnomer in their party but all said and done, It is a virtue we can hold on to.”

READ ALSO: Photos: All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference Centre

The late Amissah-Arthur was laid in state at the Foyer of the AICC on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

His funeral rites will continue till Sunday, July 29, 2018, with a thanksgiving service at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.

The former vice president died at the age of 67.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Unsavory Comments: Privileges Committee to suspend Kennedy Agyapong Unsavory Comments Privileges Committee to suspend Kennedy Agyapong
Free SHS nothing more than a ‘populist rhetoric’ – NDC Free SHS nothing more than a ‘populist rhetoric’ – NDC
Employment: Select only competent people for NABCO - Dr. Bawumia Employment Select only competent people for NABCO - Dr. Bawumia
Then and Now: 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story Then and Now 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story
Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal: I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin
EC Chair: EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa EC Chair EC job "too rough for ladies"; reject it - Bagbin to Jean Mensa

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur: 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life story
Pulse Politics: Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC Pulse Politics Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC
Kennedy Agyapong: I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap Kennedy Agyapong I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap



Top Articles

1 Then and Now 5 amazing throwback photos telling Amissah-Arthur's life storybullet
2 Jean Mensa Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed EC bossbullet
3 Ambition I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensahbullet
4 Photos All set for Amissah-Arthur’s funeral service at Conference...bullet
5 Shots Fired! Amissah-Arthur joined the wrong party – John Boadu...bullet
6 Asomdwee Park Atta Mills’ burial ground left in ruinsbullet
7 Protocol Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral...bullet
8 Advice Shift system for free SHS is a bad idea - John...bullet
9 Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as...bullet
10 Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal I told Charlotte Osei not...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin
Education Free SHS is not sustainable - Alban Bagbin
Gabby Otchere-Darko
Education In Ghana Free SHS will continuously be free for all – Gabby tells Ofori-Atta
We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Better Ghana We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Illegal Mining I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John