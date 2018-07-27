Amissah-Arthur joined the wrong party – John Boadu jabs NDC

news

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has described the late Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur as as a tolerant person.

According to him, the former vice president exhibited a rare level of tolerance and patience that is worthy of emulation.

Addressing the media after filing past the corpse of the former Veep at the Accra International Conference Cantre, he said Amissah-Arthur was a man who never allowed himself to be pushed around by his party.

“[I will remember him for] his level of tolerance and patience, being able to hold on to himself without being pushed by the party and people who believe you must answer to everything and respond in like manner,” John Boadu said.

The NPP General Secretary also aimed a subtle jibe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), suggesting the party did not deserve a man like Amissah-Arthur.

According to him, the late Veep joined the wrong party, describing him as a “misnomer” in the NDC.

“…we believe he was in the wrong party,” Mr. Boadu said, adding that "it was a misnomer in their party but all said and done, It is a virtue we can hold on to.”

The late Amissah-Arthur was laid in state at the Foyer of the AICC on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

His funeral rites will continue till Sunday, July 29, 2018, with a thanksgiving service at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.

The former vice president died at the age of 67.