NPP headquarters: Anonymous staff challenge General Secretary's welfare claims

Fearful of potential victimization, the group opted to operate anonymously as they contested the General Secretary's portrayal of an improved welfare system at the NPP headquarters.

Contrary to Frimpong's publicized reassurances, the statement emphasized that the purported analysis lacked the intellectual competence expected from a General Secretary of a distinguished party. The group questioned the focus on welfare benefits, claiming that the current leadership's attention appeared to be centered solely around the ten elected officers, neglecting the broader staff.

The statement further revealed that an investigation into Frimpong's earlier rejoinder exposed inaccuracies and a misleading presentation. Notably, the group highlighted growing dissatisfaction among staff members, citing concerns about Chairman Stephen Ntim's perceived disinterest in addressing unfolding issues at the headquarters.

An insider at the party headquarters expressed apprehension regarding the General Secretary's alleged arrogance, selfishness, and greed, prompting a call for a thorough examination of these matters.