NPP headquarters: Anonymous staff challenge General Secretary's welfare claims

In a released statement, the group voiced surprise at what they perceive as an attempt by Frimpong to downplay their concerns and unfair treatment.
Amidst claims of positive strides in welfare under General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong's leadership at the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a group of concerned workers at the party's headquarters has anonymously challenged these assertions, expressing dissatisfaction and highlighting unaddressed issues.
Fearful of potential victimization, the group opted to operate anonymously as they contested the General Secretary's portrayal of an improved welfare system at the NPP headquarters.
Contrary to Frimpong's publicized reassurances, the statement emphasized that the purported analysis lacked the intellectual competence expected from a General Secretary of a distinguished party. The group questioned the focus on welfare benefits, claiming that the current leadership's attention appeared to be centered solely around the ten elected officers, neglecting the broader staff.
The statement further revealed that an investigation into Frimpong's earlier rejoinder exposed inaccuracies and a misleading presentation. Notably, the group highlighted growing dissatisfaction among staff members, citing concerns about Chairman Stephen Ntim's perceived disinterest in addressing unfolding issues at the headquarters.
An insider at the party headquarters expressed apprehension regarding the General Secretary's alleged arrogance, selfishness, and greed, prompting a call for a thorough examination of these matters.
The group concluded the statement by emphasizing the importance of leadership ensuring transparency and fairness in addressing welfare concerns and leadership dynamics within the party.
