In a video circulating on social media, members of the NDC are seen at one of its offices trading blows and slaps.

A 'macho' man seen in the video carried a bench to hit a member of the party.

READ MORE: Mahama descends heavily on false prophets

It is, however, unclear what disrupted in the scuffle.

This is not the first time members of the party exchanged blows at the party's office in Kumasi.

In February, two people sustained injuries after chaos amidst gunshots took over a meeting which was being chaired by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Asiedu Nketia had to run for cover during the melee to avoid being caught in the gun battle between two rival factions in the party.

READ MORE: SWAT team wore mask to protect themselves from mosquitoes - Commander

The meeting was to address some misunderstanding between the Regional Chairman of the party, Nana Kwasi and a member Joseph Yamin.

The confusion erupted after both men came along with their vigilante groups who started shoving each other.