Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: ‘Go figure out what genre of music you can succeed at first’ - Sam George jabs Sister Derby

This has led to loads of backlash from some Ghanaians on social media for the Ningo-Prampram MP who has vehemently opposed and condemned same-sex relationships.

One of the LGBTQ+ rights advocates who is unhappy with the legislator is Sister Derby. She has been having a banter with the legislator on social media (Twitter).

While Sam George on Twitter stated that he is happy that the bill has received positive feedback and support.

The singer, who is opposed to the bill called the lawmaker “shameful” for trying to pass a bill that seeks to cause harm to queer people.

“... You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with people’s sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!,” Sister Derby wrote in one of her responses to the NDC lawmaker.

But in a swift response to the musician, Mr. Sam George took a jab, asking the “Uncle Obama '' singer to “figure out what genre of music she can succeed at '' before he will engage her in a conversation on the LGBTQ+ bill.

Check out the tweets between the two below;

Meanwhile, Ghana’s new anti-LGBTQI+ bill which is in the works, is proposing a 10-year jail term for offenders, including promoters of any sexuality that falls within the LGBTQI+ spectrum other than between a man and a woman.

The 36-page Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, which is yet to be considered by parliament, seeks to unequivocally criminalise LGBTQI+ activities.

Among other things, it says people of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

It covers any person who “holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female.”

The bill is being sponsored by anti-LGBT+ legislators on either side of the aisle.

They submitted a copy of the draft to the Speaker of parliament on 29 June 2021.