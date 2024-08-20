Archbishop Duncan-Williams gives reasons why he won't vote for CPP again

According to the Archbishop, the CPP's leadership has not lived up to the expectations of its supporters, including himself, who once believed in the party's potential to bring about meaningful change in the country.

The influential leader made this call during a recent sermon, highlighting the urgent need for collective action to address the challenges facing Ghana as it goes to the polls in December 2024.

Speaking passionately to his congregation, Archbishop Duncan-Williams underscored the importance of unity and selflessness in pursuing national progress.

He lamented that the country is grappling with various socio-economic issues that require the combined efforts of all citizens, regardless of their political, religious, or social affiliations.

"If you love this country and you care about this country, it is one election in the history of Ghana that everybody should vote for. I intend this time around not to vote for CPP, but I will vote wisely and intelligently as I am inspired and as I exercise my conscience about this election.

"I won't tell you who I will give my vote to, but I am watching; I am thinking and exercising conscience. So, I can be very wise with what I do with my vote because my vote counts and your vote counts. May your vote be for the good of Ghana and not for a selfish interest," Archbishop Duncan Williams stated.

The Archbishop's message resonates deeply when Ghana is navigating economic hardships, including rising inflation, unemployment, and a depreciating currency.

He emphasised that these issues can only be effectively tackled when citizens and leaders alike put the nation first in their decisions and actions.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams also called on the country's leaders to lead by example.

He urged them to demonstrate integrity and accountability, ensuring their actions reflect a commitment to the people they serve rather than personal enrichment.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams reminded the nation that the success of Ghana depends on the collective efforts of its people.

He urged everyone to embrace a spirit of patriotism, putting the interests of the nation above their own.