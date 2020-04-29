The NDC accused the government of massaging figures of the number of people infected with COVID-19.

Asiedu Nketia is convinced the figures being put out by the Ghana Health Service are not the true reflection on the ground.

But Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has quashed media reports that the government is massaging figures of the number of people infected with COVID-19.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

He said these experts, including professors; virologists, epidemiologists, laboratory technicians, clinicians, among others, deserve encouragement and support instead of condemnation.

However, Asiedu Nketia said the Ghana Health Service and Information Minister are "hiding" the truth from Ghanaians due to the government's "poor" measures to fight the spread of the virus adding that Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah leading the communication of a specialised medical team is problematic.

"Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah telling us not to discredit medical experts; Are you [Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah] a surgeon?" he asked.