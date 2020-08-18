According to them, a recent call by Chief Azorka to finish NPP members caught registering people in the region can lead to violence.

Speaking to the media in Damongo, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, called on the security to immediately arrest Azorka.

Alhaji Sulemana noted the NPP as a party, believes in the importance of data for election purposes especially the 2020 elections.

He mentioned the NPP was only compiling data to analyse ahead of their campaign.

He revealed that though the threats of Azorka are borne out of ignorance, the First Vice Chairman of the NDC is a known violent person.

“Azorka simply exhibited his ignorance about the relevance of research to elections. It is clear he knows nothing except noise and violence.”

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The Regional Chairman, however, stated the NPP in Savannah Region though peaceful, will not hesitate to instruct their members to deal ruthlessly with any individual who threatens the peace of the region.

Chief Sofo Azorka on Saturday while addressing party supporters in Damongo warned the NDC will “finish” any NPP member who in the name of data attempts to take details of any NDC member.

“We will finish them,” he is heard saying in the video.