According to him, the only way the Ashanti Region can atone for its sins is to vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama in the 2020 December polls.

He said most of the projects in the region are ones that were started by Mahama.

"Asantes are now wiser and will vote against the NPP government in the 2020 elections," the NDC MP said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"President Akufo Addo has disappointed people in the Ashanti Region big time, “If John Mahama were in power at this time, major projects he started would have been completed by now," he said.

Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah added that the NPP government has been throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians by claiming that they commenced most of the projects abandoned in the region.