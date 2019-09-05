The protesters calling itself Fire-for-fire on Thursday, September 5, 2019, locked-up the office over the disqualification of Masawudu Mubarick, the main contender against Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

The irate youth also set up bonfires and ordered occupants of the office to leave after showing them their party ID cards before locking up the office.

Masawudu Mubarick's disqualification was re-affirmed by the Doe Adjaho-led Committee for Settlement of Outstanding Disputes, which was tasked to deal with all disputes and petitions about the internal polls.

Mubarick was refused forms by the NDC to contest against the Minority Chief Whip, however, he filed a petition against it to the Doe Adjaho Committee.

A statement issued by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party on Tuesday, 3 August 2019, said per the Doe Adjaho Committee's recommendations, Massawudu Mubarick stands "disqualified to contest the Asawase Constituency for the 2020 elections.

"By this decision, Hon. Mubarak goes unopposed, and for that matter, stands elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Asawase Constituency."

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana Police Service have been deployed to the office to maintain peace and order.