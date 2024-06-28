Assin Central NDC parliamentary candidate suspended for 6 months

Following complaints against Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, the NDC's Central Regional Functional Executive Committee conducted exhaustive investigations and deliberations, leading to the immediate withdrawal of his candidature.

This suspension will remain in effect pending the review and adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

The letter serves as formal notice of this suspension until the committee reaches a final decision on the case.

The party did not explain in detail the offense of the Parliamentary Candidate, except to say that it deliberated on his "immoral acts and anti-party conduct."

The Assin Central seat is currently occupied by the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong.

In the last election, Nurudeen polled 14,747 votes representing 42.74 against Kennedy Agyapong's 19,754 representing 57.26% of the votes cast.

It is unclear how this decision will impact the dynamics of the constituency in the December elections.

Below is the full statement suspending Nurein Shaibu Migyimah:

The Regional Functional Executive Committee (R-FEC) sends you warm greetings.

Following the interrogation and deliberations on the reports of immoral acts and anti-Party conduct received by R-FEC against the Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate (PC), Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, at the R-FEC meeting held on Tuesday 25th June, 2024, the Regional Functional Executive Committee after conducting its preliminary investigation and examining the matter minutely and exhaustively further consulted key stakeholders in the region and the leadership of the Party at the National level resolved that, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah be withdrawn as the 2024 Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC with immediate effect.

Furthermore, R-FEC has suspended Nurein Shaibu Migyimah forthwith for six months and has referred the matter to the Regional Disciplinary Committee for adjudication.

Also, the Party membership of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah stands suspended until the final determination of his case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

Kindly take note of this decision of R-FEC and communicate it formally to Nurien Shaibu Migyimah, all Constituency, Ward, Branch and the rank and file of the party in the constituency.

Please treat as urgent and do the needful immediately.

I count on your cooperation to ensure strict compliance to this directive without fail.

