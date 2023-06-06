Assin North by-election: It seems they are taking us for fools — Chief speaks

Road construction starts due to by-election

Just like witnessed in Kumawu a few days ago, unexpected road construction projects have begun in Assin North just a day after the Electoral Commission announced June 27, 2023.

Some roads within Assin Bereku, the district capital of Assin North, are currently being repaired.

Some residents of the constituency who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were happy to be getting their share of the national cake, but James Gyakye Quayson deserves the credit for it. In their view, although the road projects are being undertaken by the government, it is doing it because of pressure from him.

Their fear, however, is that after the by-election, the roads might be abandoned again since the ruling government which is bent on going above and beyond to win the seat is using it to bait them for votes.

The project, estimated at $50 million, is being funded by a grant from the Government of Japan and involves the rehabilitation of the 31.2km of road between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso; the dualisation into a 4-lane carriageway of a 1.2km Assin Fosu township roads; the reconstruction of the railway underpass bridge; and the reconstruction of drainage structures between Assin Fosu and Assin Praso.

Dr. Nana Okofo Twum Barimah V fumes

The chief speaking on the projects neglected including road construction and a community center said those projects were initiated several years ago but were abruptly halted, leaving the community without the anticipated benefits, and instead of the government addressing those concerns, it has shifted its focus to developing Assin Bereku.

He stated that he is disappointed and described the government's actions as a disregard for the well-being and development of Assin Dansame.

He stressed that there are similar concerns in Assin Praso and Asempanaye, which have also suffered from similar abandoned projects.

"It seems they [NPP government] are taking us for fools," Dr. Nana Okofo Twum Barimah V stated.

"When you take a look at what is happening in Assin North, frankly speaking, we are disappointed with the leaders, when you come to my hometown, Assin Dansame. We have a community center where a contractor came to clear the place and started something but left. So, we were just hoping that this by-election will bring hope for us for the community to develop but…we just realize all the development has gone to Bereku.

"Meanwhile, the government has neglected communities such as Assin Dansame, Assin Praso, and Asempanaye which also have similar projects but have been abandoned for years, the rest of us that we are a little bit closer, it seems they are taking us for fools…they can build schools, and agric centres and do other projects in the other communities but the assembly is not even thinking of doing any of them. We want them to use this by-election to let the contractor complete our abandoned projects because, after the by-election that is the end," he added.