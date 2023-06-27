Assin North by-election: We have lost – NPP’s Director of IT

In an interview on Accra based Joy TV, Mr. Ntori said: "This election didn’t go well for us but we will go back to the drawing board and snatch the seat in 2024”.

Provisional results from the election has Mr. James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning.

Mr. Quayson went into the race with two others: Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Provisional results from the 99 polling stations in Assin North show Mr. Quayson securing 57.4% of the votes (17,205) while the NPP’s Charles Opoku followed with 11,389 votes (42%).

Per the provisional results, the LPG’s Sefenu woefully trailed behind with a paltry 85 votes (0.028%).

Gyakye Quayson, who won the seat in the 2020 polls with 17,498 votes, was kicked out of Parliament for having dual citizenship prior to filing his nomination forms.