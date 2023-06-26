Assin North residents vow to vote for NDC's Gyakye Quayson even if jailed

Over the weekend, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on residents of Assin North to reject Gyakye Quayson in the by-election slated for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

He said Quayson is likely to be implicated by the law for perjury hence voting for him will be a waste of time.

His statement came as part of his campaign efforts to rally support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the Assin North by-election.

Addressing a large gathering of Assin North residents, Nana Addo stressed the significance of making informed decisions during elections.

He said we should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

He stated that the constituency needs "someone who can come and help you. Someone who will work in your interest. I heard Gyakye Quayson say that even in prison, you people will vote for him, can he work from jail? We vote for people to go to Parliament to work, how can he work from prison so don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail, vote for someone who can work to improve your lives."

The constituency has been grappling with political uncertainty due to the legal challenges faced by its former MP, Gyakye Quayson.

But the residents said they are unperturbed by the criminal case again Quayson and vowed to vote for him.

"If Gyakye Quayson would be jailed after we have voted for him, then we would vote for him for there to be another by-election.

"Because if there was no by-election, they (the government) would not be doing the things they are currently doing for us and we would not be getting the money and other things they are giving us. So we would vote for him for another by-election to take place," a resident said.

The Supreme Court by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The Court on, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship as at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections.

A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.

