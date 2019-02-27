In the leaked tape, Ofosu Ampofo made some revelations which led to the NDC withdrawing its polling station agents from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

He said the party was overwhelmed and unprepared for the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso by-election.

He also allegedly urged the NDC communicators to target the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

"As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face", he said.

"For the first time, I will endorse insulting the National Peace Council Chair," he said to cheers from the NDC Communicators.

"The party will come out with a number of policy initiatives. Security and Intelligence Unit in the party will be formed and we will appoint National Coordinator, Regional, District and Constituency officers to lead these Units as we zoom along into 2020," Ofosu Ampofo assured.

He added: "We must focus the communication on the President. We need to forcefully push them."

