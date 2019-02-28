According to him, the NPP waged a relentless war against Charlotte Osei leading to her removal from office but she didn't die.

He accused the NPP of being petty and engaging in propaganda against the NDC Chairman.

His comments come at the back of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who has being criticised after an audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence leaked.

On the tape, the NDC Chairman allegedly urged the party's communicators to target the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa.

He is also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

"As for the EC chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face", he said.

"For the first time, I will endorse insulting the National Peace Council Chair," he said to cheers from the NDC Communicators.

"The party will come out with a number of policy initiatives. Security and Intelligence Unit in the party will be formed and we will appoint National Coordinator, Regional, District and Constituency officers to lead these Units as we zoom along into 2020," Ofosu Ampofo added.

He added: "We must focus the communication on the President. We need to forcefully push them."

But lawyer John Ndebugri downplayed the weight of the contents of a leaked audiotape.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "This is propaganda people doing their politics. I don’t see really what the brouhaha is all about.

"If he says they are going to wage a war against the Electoral Commission, after all, a war was waged against Charlotte Osei [former EC Chair] leading to her removal, she didn’t die. That was a war against her."

He stated: "When the ruling party was in opposition, they waged a war against Charlotte Osei and eventually got her removed, so, the CID are inviting him [Ofosu-Ampofo] to go and say what?

"How does what he said undermine national security? And is that how the CID operates? That they chance upon a tape on social media and based on that invite the author? We must stop these things. Some people are too anxious to hold on to power."

Listen to the audio below: