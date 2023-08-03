Audit the register for the special delegates conference – Kyeremanten’s Campaign Team

The team in an August 2 letter addressed to the chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee said the issues must be addressed before the super delegates’ conference scheduled for August 26.
The campaign team of the former Minister of Trade and Industry and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has raised concerns over some anomalies it discovered in the Register for the Special Delegates Conference of the party.
“I write for and on behalf of the Alan for President (A4P) Campaign. Aspirants were advised to review the Register for the Special Delegates Conference (SDC) and to return their comments within one week of receipt of the Register,” Nana Ohene-Ntow wrote.
“After an audit and review of the guidelines for the SDC. please find the comments of the A4P Campaign as follows.”
The NPP super delegates conference is scheduled to take place on Saturday 26 August 2023 in all sixteen regional capitals with an additional voting centre at the NPP head office in Accra.
The Vice-President of the Republic and leading contender in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, after balloting, picked the last spot (tenth position) on the ballot paper for the party’s super delegates’ conference in which the ten contestants for the NPP flagbearership will be trimmed down to five for the main polls taking place on Saturday 4 November 2023.
The two closest contestants of the vice-president – Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen – picked the first and second slots, respectively. Joe Ghartey, the former Minister of Railways Development and sitting MP for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region took the third position. The energy expert Kwadwo Poku secured the fourth spot and the former Food and Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the fifth.
The former NPP general secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, the former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region Francis Addai Nimoh, the economist and former regional co-operation Minister Kofi Konadu Apraku and the former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko picked the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions, respectively.
