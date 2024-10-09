ADVERTISEMENT
Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie are unhappy - Vim Lady warns Mahama against Owusu Bempah

Andreas Kamasah

Media personality Afia Pokua, known as Vim Lady, has cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama against fraternising with Rev. Owusu-Bempah, stating that although it might be a good political strategy, it is creating tension in certain quarters.

Mahama and Owusu Bempah
Her admonishment follows a recent meeting between the opposition National Democratic Congress’s presidential candidate and some leaders of the Christian faith, where he preached his campaign message to them and answered questions from the clergy. The clergymen, including Rev. Owusu-Bempah, also prayed for Mahama.

Mahama’s outreach to influential pastors has sparked significant discussion, particularly as observers speculate whether these moves are strategic efforts to consolidate support among Christian voters. In a recent broadcast on Okay FM, Vim Lady expressed her doubts about Mahama’s inclusion of Pastor Owusu-Bempah in his campaign strategy. She raised concerns that this choice might alienate other crucial allies within the religious sector. “What Mahama is doing these 61 days left for the December 7 election is to win the Christians to himself, and he’s being very strategic,” she stated, underscoring the vital role the Christian vote plays in shaping electoral results.

However, her optimism quickly shifted to caution regarding the potential repercussions of Bempah’s involvement. “If you are a die-hard NDC supporter like Nigel Gaisie and Badu Kobi, you’ll be peeved,” she warned, referencing the strong loyalty these pastors have historically shown to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This illustrates the unpredictable nature of political allegiances, which can quickly change in pursuit of power.

As tensions mount within the party, Vim Lady highlighted the careful manoeuvring Mahama must undertake to maintain his support base. “NDC must play their cards very well with the Owusu-Bempah issue, or else it might backfire,” she cautioned, emphasising the potential fallout from alienating dedicated supporters.

Mahama and Owusu Bempeh
Her sentiments resonate with other influential figures in the Christian community, including Sam Korankye Ankrah, who has voiced similar concerns about Bempah’s role in Mahama’s campaign. “Information available to me states that Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie, and others are not happy,” she added, pointing to a growing sense of discontent among key allies as the election draws near.

After the meeting with Mahama, Rev. Owusu-Bempah proclaimed that God has taken the presidency from the incumbent New Patriotic Party and handed it over to NDC’s Mahama, sparking widespread debate about his sudden switch from being affiliated with the NPP to now supporting the NDC.

The political atmosphere in Ghana is intensifying as the nation prepares to go to the polls in less than two months.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

