Bagbin has an agenda to destroy NDC - Kofi Adams

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nadoli Kaleo, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has been accused of seeking to destroy the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with his criticism of ex-president John Mahama.

Mr Bagbin, who has declared he is running for the NDC presidential slot, has been interacting with NDC delegates in a bid to secure their mandate.

Speaking in Keta in the Volta Region, the veteran politician accused cronies of Mr Mahama of amassing wealth and neglecting the party officers.

He said within four years under Mr Mahama, his backers built mansions and bought land cruisers, adding that they denied the party resources with the excuse that there were no funds.

“The pillars that support you when you’re up there, are the pillars you have to fortify to continue to carry you up there when you weaken them, you fall. You cannot put something on nothing. We have to change.

“Don’t tell me that the boys that suddenly came closer to the president within four years can build mansions and buy land cruisers and you say there are no resources, where are they getting the money, their salaries?” Mr. Bagbin queried.

In an interview, the National Organiser of the NDC and former campaign coordinator of Mr Mahama, Kofi Adams, said the deputy speaker was out to destroy the NDC.

"If truly Mr Bagbin is not out there to destroy the party, he must be careful with what he says," he said on Joy FM.

"For some of us, it is becoming very clear that it is an agenda to destroy the party and not to lead it," he added.

Meanwhile the party is warning that it will sanction aspirants who attack their opponents.

The caution follows outcry by supporters of Mr Mahama who believe some of the aspirants are out to destroy him.