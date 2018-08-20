Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbin


Poor Governance Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin wondered how some associates of Mahama managed to buy V8 vehicles and build mansions in a short space of time.

Mahama's boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbin

Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years – Alban Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 general elections due to bad governance.

Addressing constituency executives in Keta in the Volta region, the seven-time MP said former president John Mahama oversaw a regime where NDC members enriched themselves to the detriment of “fortifying the pillars” that brought the party to power.

READ ALSO:  Agenda 2020: Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP

According to him, it is unacceptable that the Mahama-led administration completely neglected the grassroots.

The Nadoli Kaleo MP further accused former president Mahama of wasting money on his “boys”, instead of using those resources to empower the grassroots.

 

Mr. Bagbin wondered how some associates of Mahama managed to buy V8 vehicles and build mansions in a short space of time.

“The pillars that support you when you’re up there, are the pillars you have to fortify to continue to carry you up there when you weaken them, you fall. You cannot put something on nothing. We have to change.

“Don’t tell me that the boys that suddenly came closer to the president within four years can build mansions and buy land cruisers and you say there are no resources, where are they getting the money, their salaries?” Mr. Bagbin queried.

He warned that the grassroots must be won back immediately or the NDC could face a long spell in opposition.

READ ALSO:  Charlotte Osei’s Dismissal: I told Charlotte Osei not to accept EC job - Bagbin

Mr. Bagbin promised to see to it that the NDC is united on all fronts when elected as presidential candidate of the party.

“When you’re elected a leader, you have been given the power by the people. What you are expected to use that power to do is to empower your people to keep you in power for long.

“But when they give you the power, you go and empower some other people, not the people who worked to get you into power and you expect to be in power for long? It can’t happen,” he added.

The Nadoli Kaleo MP is one of several persons in the NDC who have declared their intentions of leading the party in the 2020 general elections.

