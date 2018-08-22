Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama


NDC Presidential Race Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama

Alban Bagbin has been a strong critic of John Mahama, having countlessly accused the former president of being responsible for the party’s loss in the last elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama play

Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has hinted that Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, could face disciplinary action over certain unsavoury comments he made against John Mahama.

Mr. Bagbin has openly declared his intention of contesting in the NDC’s flabeareship race ahead of the 2020 elections.

READ ALSO: Bow Out: Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politics

The Nadoli Kaleo MP has also been a strong critic of John Mahama, having countlessly accused the former president of being responsible for the party’s loss in the last elections.

MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin play

MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin

 

Recently Mr. Bagbin is quoted as referring to Mahama as a “reckless driver” who drove the nation “into an accident” during his time as president.

He is also on record to have said that Mahama used funds meant for the grassroots to enrich his “boys” who acquired mansions and V8 vehicles within four years.

His comments have, however, not gone down well with some persons in the NDC, with the party’s National Organiser hinting that he could be dragged before the disciplinary committee.

READ ALSO: NDC Presidential Race: Bagbin has an agenda to destroy NDC - Kofi Adams

NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams play

NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams

 

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Kofi Adams said the party would take the appropriate steps against Alban Bagbin in due time.

“You just gave indication of...party’s disciplinary processes and they would be invoked at the appropriate time…” he stated.

According to him, Mr. Bagbin’s comments are a clear indication that he has an agenda to destroy the NDC and not to lead it, as he has been claiming.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bow Out: Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa
Resignation: Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision to quit politics Resignation Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision to quit politics
NDC Race: NDC to ‘punish’ aspirants who insult opponents NDC Race NDC to ‘punish’ aspirants who insult opponents
Bow Out: Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politics Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politics
NDC Presidential Race: Bagbin has an agenda to destroy NDC - Kofi Adams NDC Presidential Race Bagbin has an agenda to destroy NDC - Kofi Adams
Rest in Peace: Former Ashanti Regional Minister dies Rest in Peace Former Ashanti Regional Minister dies

Recommended Videos

Underpaid Workers: MPs’ drivers cry over GH¢ 400 salary; Appeal for increment Underpaid Workers MPs’ drivers cry over GH¢ 400 salary; Appeal for increment
Politics: I’ll choose to join Al-Qaeda over NPP – Amaliba Politics I’ll choose to join Al-Qaeda over NPP – Amaliba
Security Analyst: It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus Security Analyst It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus



Top Articles

1 Rest in Peace Former Ashanti Regional Minister diesbullet
2 Incendiary Comments Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho droppedbullet
3 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politicsbullet
4 Poor Governance Mahama’s boys grabbed V8, mansions in 4 years –...bullet
5 NDC Race NDC to ‘punish’ aspirants who insult opponentsbullet
6 Resignation Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision...bullet
7 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers...bullet
8 Kofi Annan In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life...bullet
9 NDC Presidential Race Bagbin has an agenda to destroy...bullet
10 Hero Here's why Kofi Annan is so famous among the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet

Politics

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Anti-graft Measures What is the role of the Special Prosecutor?
RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Fake News Amidu, EOCO denies seizing Mahama's cars
Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
In Central Region NDC supporters stone Health Minister for inaugurating ‘Mahama project’