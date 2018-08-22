Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama

news

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has hinted that Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, could face disciplinary action over certain unsavoury comments he made against John Mahama.

Mr. Bagbin has openly declared his intention of contesting in the NDC’s flabeareship race ahead of the 2020 elections.

The Nadoli Kaleo MP has also been a strong critic of John Mahama, having countlessly accused the former president of being responsible for the party’s loss in the last elections.

Recently Mr. Bagbin is quoted as referring to Mahama as a “reckless driver” who drove the nation “into an accident” during his time as president.

He is also on record to have said that Mahama used funds meant for the grassroots to enrich his “boys” who acquired mansions and V8 vehicles within four years.

His comments have, however, not gone down well with some persons in the NDC, with the party’s National Organiser hinting that he could be dragged before the disciplinary committee.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Kofi Adams said the party would take the appropriate steps against Alban Bagbin in due time.

“You just gave indication of...party’s disciplinary processes and they would be invoked at the appropriate time…” he stated.

According to him, Mr. Bagbin’s comments are a clear indication that he has an agenda to destroy the NDC and not to lead it, as he has been claiming.