One of the parliamentary seats that will be hotly contested for in the Northern Region in the parliamentary election is the Tamale Central constituency.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has decided not to go for re-election in 2020.

It is not surprising that Tamale Central delegates of the NPP massively endorsed the candidature of the Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO), Dr. Ibrahim Anyars Imoro, as the party's parliamentary candidate for the general elections.

By this overwhelming confirmation from the delegates, it is yet another comeback for Dr. Anyars having contested for the NPP in 2016 and lost.

To NPP Tamale Central delegates, the performance of Dr. Anyars was impressive in 2016 hence his secured comeback this time around.

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

In the 2016 elections, Dr. Anyars polled 25,230 of the votes against his opposition NDC counterpart who is also the incumbent MP Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, who polled 39,545 votes.

This time around, the former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed is keen in the contest.

Murtala is not new in the constituency after he contested the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Tamale Central Constituency twice in 2004 and 2008 with Alhaji Inusah Fuseini before going to Nanton to contest as the NDC parliamentary candidate in the 2012 election and won to become the MP for Nanton.

He seeks to retain the seat for the NDC in 2020.

But the NABCO boss is also bent on winning the elections to represent the constituency in Parliament.

Some young men and women in an interaction with the Daily Graphic in the constituency said Dr. Anyars had through the NABCO programme offered employment to the majority of the youth in the constituency no matter their political affiliation which some of them believe would favour Dr. Anyars to win the Tamale Central Parliamentary seat for the first time.

A sympathiser of the NDC, who identified himself only as Ibrahim said: "Majority of the youth in the constituency who are either sympathisers or supporters of the opposition NDC have been engaged under NABCO and have made up their minds to vote for Dr. Anyars in the elections and this can cause an upset for the NDC in the constituency which is perceived as the stronghold of the opposition party."

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars Imoro

Some supporters of the NDC who are part of the Murtala campaign team said they were not perturbed by the inroads being made by Dr. Anyars through the engagement of many youths in the constituency under the employment programme.

"We are focused on our campaign and we are not leaving any stone unturned to win the constituency hands down for the NDC," Razack, a campaign team member of Murtala said.