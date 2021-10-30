He said the economy has reached a point of no return with the high level of hardship, fuel price increment, and the excessive and unprecedented borrowing of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
'Economic messiah' Bawumia now an expert championing digitization - Adongo
The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stopped talking about the government's poor management of the economy and "championing someone's brainchild called digitization".
According to him, as the Finance Minister prepares to present the 2022 budget, there should be a way out to boost the confidence of investors.
Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Adongo wondered why Dr. Bawumia who paraded himself as the 'economic messiah' of the country has suddenly become silent on the economic situation and rather moved to an area of digitization where he has no expertise.
"...Dr. Bawumia has run away from touted economic expertise to talk about Ghana Post, Interoperability, and Paperless transactions at the Port, but the actual economic prowess he was touted for which Ghanaians trusted him for has been abandoned," he said.
He added: "You are rather fronting the achievements of others but the economy that you studied and rose to the point of a lecturer and a doctorate, you have stopped talking about it. Dr. Bawumia is now championing someone's brainchild called digitization; he is taking credit for a blueprint he did not develop."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh