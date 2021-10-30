'Economic messiah' Bawumia now an expert championing digitization - Adongo

According to him, as the Finance Minister prepares to present the 2022 budget, there should be a way out to boost the confidence of investors.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Adongo wondered why Dr. Bawumia who paraded himself as the 'economic messiah' of the country has suddenly become silent on the economic situation and rather moved to an area of digitization where he has no expertise.

"...Dr. Bawumia has run away from touted economic expertise to talk about Ghana Post, Interoperability, and Paperless transactions at the Port, but the actual economic prowess he was touted for which Ghanaians trusted him for has been abandoned," he said.

Pulse Ghana