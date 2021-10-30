RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

'Economic messiah' Bawumia now an expert championing digitization - Adongo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stopped talking about the government's poor management of the economy and "championing someone's brainchild called digitization".

Isaac Adongo
Isaac Adongo

He said the economy has reached a point of no return with the high level of hardship, fuel price increment, and the excessive and unprecedented borrowing of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Recommended articles

According to him, as the Finance Minister prepares to present the 2022 budget, there should be a way out to boost the confidence of investors.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Adongo wondered why Dr. Bawumia who paraded himself as the 'economic messiah' of the country has suddenly become silent on the economic situation and rather moved to an area of digitization where he has no expertise.

READ MORE: Bawumia named Africa's digital revolutionary leader of the decade

"...Dr. Bawumia has run away from touted economic expertise to talk about Ghana Post, Interoperability, and Paperless transactions at the Port, but the actual economic prowess he was touted for which Ghanaians trusted him for has been abandoned," he said.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

He added: "You are rather fronting the achievements of others but the economy that you studied and rose to the point of a lecturer and a doctorate, you have stopped talking about it. Dr. Bawumia is now championing someone's brainchild called digitization; he is taking credit for a blueprint he did not develop."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC presidential primaries: Dr. Duffour releases 'Ghanaian dream' campaign video

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

'Akufo-Addo has deepened presidential accountability with regular radio interviews' - Adom Otchere (Watch)

Paul Adom-Otchere

Mahama brothers show Bawumia immeasurable love at mother's funeral

John and Ibrahim Mahama

Open your eyes, Akufo-Addo’s record is unmatched – NPP tells Oti chief

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo