Bawumia is an integral part of the mess Ghana is going through – Mahama

He says no official of the government including Dr Bawumia can escape responsibility for the economic challenges.

“You know the situation that this economy is in. Now all those who contributed to the mess are trying to run away as if they were not part of it. People have begun saying they were not in charge, they were not listening to them, and all that.

Pulse Ghana

“All of them ‘de inside’, Jack Toronto and all his brothers, all of them are part of the mess we are going through. None of them can escape responsibility because they all sat in a cabinet together. Anytime they were going to borrow from the Eurobond market they approved it in the cabinet,” the NDC flagbearer said at a town hall meeting in Tamale on Thursday, February 8.

He added “In six years you borrowed $30.5 billion and you did nothing with it so today you can’t come and tell us you were not part of it. All of them are part of the messin’ when we find ourselves and Ghanains are going to send them packing for the hardships that they have inflicted on us, for the debt that they have swallowed us in. They miss go home and learning their lessons, NDC is coming back winning this election, we have the men and women that are going to restore this country’s economy and finances to healthy conditions.”

Although he did not mention Dr Bawumia’s name, his comments come at a time when the head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) had said that the EMT does not have decision-making powers.