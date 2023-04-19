ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia is likely to win the 2024 elections because Christians are comfortable with him - Ephson

Evans Annang

Renowned Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has predicted a win for the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said the Vice President will be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and eventually the president of Ghana.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Onua TV, he said Dr. Bawumia will have an advantage over John Mahama in the general elections.

Ben Ephson said Dr Bawumia will go ahead to win the presidency if he is elected the flagbearer of the NPP because has two advantages.

“If Bawumia is made the flagbearer of NPP, he comes with two main advantages; that is many Christians feel comfortable with him even though he is a Muslim and Muslims who used to vote for the NDC would switch and vote for NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Muslims have now noticed that the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mate,” he asserted.

Ben Ephson
Ben Ephson Pulse Ghana

He also former president John Dramani Mahama will most certainly win the flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress but will face a bigger challenge in winning the presidency.

“Mahama will win but it is 2024 that will be his problem. Mahama will win the NDC slot, he will win easily but 2024 is going to be his problem,” he said.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, the two main leading political parties are set to elect their flagbearers.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

Alan Kyeremanten deserves to be NPP’s flagbearer; he’s toiled for the party – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

I paid ¢1 million cedis for the NPP to get majority in Parliament – Kennedy Agyapong

Dr. Peter Appiahene with Nana Addo

Dr. Randy Abbey lists positions held by new Electoral Commissioner in the NPP

Kennedy Agyapong

Poll: 21% of NPP’s delegates prefer Kennedy Agyapong as 2024 flagbearer