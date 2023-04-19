Bawumia is likely to win the 2024 elections because Christians are comfortable with him - Ephson

In an interview on Onua TV, he said Dr. Bawumia will have an advantage over John Mahama in the general elections.

Ben Ephson said Dr Bawumia will go ahead to win the presidency if he is elected the flagbearer of the NPP because has two advantages.

“If Bawumia is made the flagbearer of NPP, he comes with two main advantages; that is many Christians feel comfortable with him even though he is a Muslim and Muslims who used to vote for the NDC would switch and vote for NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Muslims have now noticed that the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mate,” he asserted.

Pulse Ghana

He also former president John Dramani Mahama will most certainly win the flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress but will face a bigger challenge in winning the presidency.

“Mahama will win but it is 2024 that will be his problem. Mahama will win the NDC slot, he will win easily but 2024 is going to be his problem,” he said.