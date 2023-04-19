He said the Vice President will be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and eventually the president of Ghana.
Bawumia is likely to win the 2024 elections because Christians are comfortable with him - Ephson
Renowned Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has predicted a win for the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
In an interview on Onua TV, he said Dr. Bawumia will have an advantage over John Mahama in the general elections.
Ben Ephson said Dr Bawumia will go ahead to win the presidency if he is elected the flagbearer of the NPP because has two advantages.
“If Bawumia is made the flagbearer of NPP, he comes with two main advantages; that is many Christians feel comfortable with him even though he is a Muslim and Muslims who used to vote for the NDC would switch and vote for NPP.
“The Muslims have now noticed that the NDC has taken them for granted for far too long because they don’t take Muslims for even running mate,” he asserted.
He also former president John Dramani Mahama will most certainly win the flagbearership of the opposition National Democratic Congress but will face a bigger challenge in winning the presidency.
“Mahama will win but it is 2024 that will be his problem. Mahama will win the NDC slot, he will win easily but 2024 is going to be his problem,” he said.
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, the two main leading political parties are set to elect their flagbearers.
