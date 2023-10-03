Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, other NPP leaders visit Kufuor to sign Book of Condolence for late wife

In their messages, the dignitaries lauded Theresa Kufuor for her compassion, unwavering dedication to public service, and her significant role in fostering peace and unity in Ghana.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, reflected on her impact, saying,

'I believe that the former president must have had a lot of peace of mind which is needed when you are on a job as a president and every serious public service job as he had. The peace that she gave transcended all areas. She deserves to rest in perfect peace.'

Kwame Pianim, a former government official, added his sentiments, stating, 'When she became a first lady, she was a mother to all of us. Many people only know her as the first lady. She and Prof Nyame built the Cocoa Clinic. She is one of the few Ashantis who speak Ewe fluently because of the school she attended so she united all of us, so we have lost a great mother.'

Theresa Kufuor, aged 87, peacefully departed on October 1 after a prolonged illness.

She leaves behind her husband, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and their five children.