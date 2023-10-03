Among those who paid their respects by signing the book of condolence were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare, Joyce Aryee, Kennedy Agyapong and National Security Minister Kan Dapaah.
Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, other NPP leaders visit Kufuor to sign Book of Condolence for late wife
A gathering of dignitaries from various sectors and key figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) convened at the Peduase residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to express condolences and support following the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.
In their messages, the dignitaries lauded Theresa Kufuor for her compassion, unwavering dedication to public service, and her significant role in fostering peace and unity in Ghana.
Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye, reflected on her impact, saying,
'I believe that the former president must have had a lot of peace of mind which is needed when you are on a job as a president and every serious public service job as he had. The peace that she gave transcended all areas. She deserves to rest in perfect peace.'
Kwame Pianim, a former government official, added his sentiments, stating, 'When she became a first lady, she was a mother to all of us. Many people only know her as the first lady. She and Prof Nyame built the Cocoa Clinic. She is one of the few Ashantis who speak Ewe fluently because of the school she attended so she united all of us, so we have lost a great mother.'
Theresa Kufuor, aged 87, peacefully departed on October 1 after a prolonged illness.
She leaves behind her husband, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and their five children.
The nation mourns the loss of a cherished figure, celebrated for her dedicated service and efforts towards national unity.
