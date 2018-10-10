Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference


Public Purse Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference

Ghana which is a member of the United Nations organs, bodies and programmes sent twenty one members including Bawumia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia travelled with twenty of his staff and government officials to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva from 11–22 September, 2017.

Ghana which is a member of the United Nations organs, bodies and programmes sent twenty one members including Bawumia to the meeting whilst other countries represented brought one member.

In a leaked document sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Bawumia was accompanied by Tijani Habibu Mohammad, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and other government appointees.

READ MORE: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia

Many Ghanaians continue to criticize the government for the appointments of 110 ministers, deputy ministers and Presidential Staffers, which they say is putting unnecessary strain on the economy.

The list shows that there are a total of 998 people currently working in various positions at the Presidency, which is for the period January 7, 2017 to December 31, 2017 is in line with the constitution and the Presidential Office Act 1993 which enjoins the Presidency to annually brief Parliament on the list of persons.

READ MORE: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy

Here are the staff Bawumia took along with him to Geneva.

1. Tijani Habibu Mohammad, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

2. Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister (Member of Parliament), Ministry of Trade and Industry

3. Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice-President, Office of the Vice-President

4. Joe Amoako-Tuffour, Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

5. Evron Rothschild Hughes, Economic Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

6. Anyars Imoro Ibrahim, Economic Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

7. Gideon Boako, Economic Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

8. Kadijah Nana Adjoa Amoah, Head, Investment and Business Development, Office of the Vice-President

9. Elizabeth Abra Utuka, Executive Assistant, Office of the Vice-President

10. Ishaq Ibrahim, Aide-de-Camp, Office of the Vice-President

READ MORE: Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo

11. Frank Agyei-Twum, Director of Communication, Office of the Vice-President

12. Yakubu Alhassan, Director, Foreign Policy, Office of the Vice-President

13. Benjamin Kwaku Asiam, Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission

14. Yakubu Bawumia, Valet, Office of the Vice-President

15. Edward Kwasi Boateng, Official Photographer, Office of the Vice-President

16. Isaac Botchway, Chief Security Officer, Office of the Vice-President

17. Kelvin William Adofo Danso, Official Cameraman, Office of the Vice-President

18. Kwame Ntim Donkoh, Minister, Commercial, Permanent Mission

19. Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, Chargé d’Affaires, Permanent Mission

20. Enoch Osei-Mensah, Deputy Director, Protocol, Office of the Vice-President

Read the full document here: Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference

But one may ask what was the need for the vice President to present at all the twenty staff at the UN meeting?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Governance: Okudzeto asks if foreign travel ban on ministers still in force Governance Okudzeto asks if foreign travel ban on ministers still in force
Prophecy: Killer port charges will send NPP to opposition - Ken Agyapong Prophecy Killer port charges will send NPP to opposition - Ken Agyapong
Hard Times: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia Hard Times Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia
NDC Elections: Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign NDC Elections Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign
Battle Lines: ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia
Murder Of Judges: Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary

Recommended Videos

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage' Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage'
Politics: There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia Politics There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia
Politics: I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama Politics I will give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’...bullet
2 Video Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promisesbullet
3 Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Ministerbullet
4 Incompetence Battle Stop disgracing yourself - Mahama fires Bawumiabullet
5 2020 Polls I am yet to decide whether I will contest elections...bullet
6 Prophecy Akufo-Addo wasn't meant to be President - Prophet Kobibullet
7 Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama...bullet
8 Governance Nana Addo is a cultured President - Rawlings...bullet
9 Shots If it was about being handsome; Akufo-Addo...bullet
10 Battle for 2020 'Incompetent' Mahama wants to return...bullet

Related Articles

Prophecy Killer port charges will send NPP to opposition - Ken Agyapong
Hard Times Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia
NDC Elections Kojo Bonsu begs for cash to fund his campaign
Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns Bawumia
Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary
Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Foreign Trips Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho
Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Minister
Comparison Mahama's gov't was better than Nana Addo's - Spio Garbrah
2020 Polls I am yet to decide whether I will contest elections 2020 - Nana Addo

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

File Photo
Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Koku Anyidoho
Foreign Trips Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho
Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah,
Comparison Mahama's gov't was better than Nana Addo's - Spio Garbrah
I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Political Vigilantes Delta Force's attack on me exaggerated - Akoto Osei
X
Advertisement