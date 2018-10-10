Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference

news

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia travelled with twenty of his staff and government officials to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva from 11–22 September, 2017.

Ghana which is a member of the United Nations organs, bodies and programmes sent twenty one members including Bawumia to the meeting whilst other countries represented brought one member.

In a leaked document sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Bawumia was accompanied by Tijani Habibu Mohammad, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and other government appointees.

READ MORE: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia

Many Ghanaians continue to criticize the government for the appointments of 110 ministers, deputy ministers and Presidential Staffers, which they say is putting unnecessary strain on the economy.

The list shows that there are a total of 998 people currently working in various positions at the Presidency, which is for the period January 7, 2017 to December 31, 2017 is in line with the constitution and the Presidential Office Act 1993 which enjoins the Presidency to annually brief Parliament on the list of persons.

READ MORE: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy

Here are the staff Bawumia took along with him to Geneva.

1. Tijani Habibu Mohammad, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

2. Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister (Member of Parliament), Ministry of Trade and Industry

3. Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice-President, Office of the Vice-President

4. Joe Amoako-Tuffour, Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

5. Evron Rothschild Hughes, Economic Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

6. Anyars Imoro Ibrahim, Economic Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

7. Gideon Boako, Economic Adviser, Office of the Vice-President

8. Kadijah Nana Adjoa Amoah, Head, Investment and Business Development, Office of the Vice-President

9. Elizabeth Abra Utuka, Executive Assistant, Office of the Vice-President

10. Ishaq Ibrahim, Aide-de-Camp, Office of the Vice-President

READ MORE: Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo

11. Frank Agyei-Twum, Director of Communication, Office of the Vice-President

12. Yakubu Alhassan, Director, Foreign Policy, Office of the Vice-President

13. Benjamin Kwaku Asiam, Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission

14. Yakubu Bawumia, Valet, Office of the Vice-President

15. Edward Kwasi Boateng, Official Photographer, Office of the Vice-President

16. Isaac Botchway, Chief Security Officer, Office of the Vice-President

17. Kelvin William Adofo Danso, Official Cameraman, Office of the Vice-President

18. Kwame Ntim Donkoh, Minister, Commercial, Permanent Mission

19. Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, Chargé d’Affaires, Permanent Mission

20. Enoch Osei-Mensah, Deputy Director, Protocol, Office of the Vice-President

Read the full document here: Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference

But one may ask what was the need for the vice President to present at all the twenty staff at the UN meeting?