Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia


  • Published:
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker has charged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to fix the economy and stop blaming the NDC over hardships in the country.

He said Bawumia engages in propaganda instead of fixing the economy to relieve Ghanaians from hardships.

He asked if he [Bawumia] is tired of lecturing about the economy.

READ MORE: Stop disgracing yourself - Mahama fires Bawumia

"Is Dr. Bawumia tired of lecturing about the economy he knew everything about now that he is in government and has control over what should be done? Ade Coker queried.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Joseph Ade Coker play

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Joseph Ade Coker

 

His comments come at the back of Bawumia who described the comeback of former President John Mahama as detrimental to Ghanaians.

He said Mahama intends to return to power and cause more hardships to Ghanaians.

"I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back, he wants to come and do more damage, as if he didn’t do enough damage; well we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, oh my God," he said.

READ ALSO: NPP economists just theorists; don't understand practicals of running gov't- Mahama

But the NDC Chairman has asked Bawumia to manage the economy with the internally generated funds the NPP campaigned about in 2016.

"Where is the money you saw and budgeted to work with in advance when you were in opposition? I am surprised Dr. Bawumia has stopped lecturing about the economy, when I taught they promised to make Ghana a paradise after eighteen months in government.

"This is the time we need more of his lecturing because he is on the battle field," he said on UTV.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

