According to him, Bawumia has failed on almost all the promises he made to Ghanaians in 2016 adding that it is high time he exits from his office together with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The businessman and politician said it is only the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, he [Bawumia] can boast of but in Ayariga's view, the programme has been poorly implemented.

Dr. Bawumia speaking at the town hall meeting at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, said the NPP administration has fulfilled 78 percent of its 2016 manifesto promises.

He said "In all, we made 388 promises in our manifesto. The most recent validation exercise at the end of January 2019 shows that we had delivered or are delivering on 303, 78 percent of the promises, up from the 72 percent reported earlier."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He stated that the government has so far delivered 114 of its promises while 189 additional promises are in the process of being fulfilled.

But Ayariga called on Dr. Bawumia to stop making a public pronouncement on the achievements of the NPP because, in his view, the government has performed badly.

Speaking on Class TV, he scored Dr. Bawumia 37 percent and said he doesn't speak about the hardships Ghanaians face.

"Your actual score is 37 percent and not 78 percent," he stated.

He added: "Dr. Bawumia is a good brother but he should stop talking because he is disgracing himself. No intellectual takes him seriously, those intellectuals have all abandoned him because he doesn't speak the fact. Pick the free SHS programme, this is a good policy but badly implemented by the government and they want us to clap for them."