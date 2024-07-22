Bawumia trends after promising Ghanaians can buy phones on credit and pay ¢1 monthly

During a public address, Dr Bawumia outlined a plan aimed at increasing mobile phone ownership among Ghanaians by making the devices more affordable through a structured payment system.

The Vice President suggested that this initiative would significantly boost digital inclusion and economic participation across the country.

He emphasised that this initiative would significantly enhance access to information and communication technology, bridging the digital divide and empowering more Ghanaians to participate in the digital economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will make mobile phones accessible, and my government will partner with phone manufacturers so that Ghanaians can afford them on credit and pay 1 or 2 cedis every month," Dr Bawumia announced, highlighting the importance of digital inclusion in his administration's agenda.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve the technological landscape and foster economic growth.

Dr Bawumia stressed that access to smartphones is essential for modern living, providing opportunities for education, business, and social connection.

He noted that many Ghanaians currently lack access to smartphones due to high costs, a barrier his government aims to eliminate through this innovative scheme.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that the plan would involve partnerships with major phone manufacturers to ensure that the devices are available at low costs and on favourable payment terms.

The initiative would also include measures to educate users on how to leverage smartphones for personal and professional development.

However, social media platforms have been abuzz with debates and discussions, with a significant number of users expressing scepticism.

Some supporters of the NPP said Dr Bawumia was misinterpreted on his statement.

Dr Bawumia has been trending on Twitter after promising that Ghanaians can buy phones on credit.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT