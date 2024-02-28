Bawumia will be President for 8 years before Mahama can come back – K.T Hammond

Hammond emphasized that Mahama, having previously served as president, should let Bawumia, who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer have his turn at the country's helm.

Speaking to the media after parliamentary proceedings on February 27, 2024, he pointed out Mahama's absence from parliamentary sessions since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office, highlighting that his sudden interest in attending Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address raises questions.

"President Mahama since Akufo-Addo came into power has never been to the chamber before, today is the first time that he came here to listen to him. Why did he come and listen to him? …Because they have told him that it is time for him to become president," Hammond asserted.

Pulse Ghana

He added "He should wait; he has already been a president before, so he should wait until Bawumia finishes his 8-year presidential tenure, and if he wants to contest, then he can come."

Relatedly, the Minority in Parliament has slammed the State of the Nation address delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as empty.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said: "Mr. Speaker, the state of our nation is hopeless. No wonder that ordinary Ghanaians including professionals are leaving our shores in droves in search of greener pastures."

Nana Addo delivering the state of the nation in his speech revealed that the NPP government has fulfilled its financial obligations by settling the last coupons owed to bondholders, disclosing a payment of GH¢5.8 billion.

He also reassured Ghanaians of a free and fair election in the upcoming December general elections.