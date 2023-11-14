Bawumia will outshine Mahama in the 2024 elections – 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News, the Bekwai Member of Parliament said Dr. Bawumia will outshine former President Mahama in the elections.

When the host, Evans Mensah asked what the chances of Dr Bawumia are going into the 2024 polls, he responded, "Very bright. Some people will vote for a party and a party symbol, no doubt about that. But anybody who wants to evaluate them has their independent and respective roles in the past as a guide, and I am sure that if you placed Bawumia against Mahama, Bawumia will always outshine Mahama based on what they have done in the past, what ideas they have thrown out, how they have helped implement them and their quality of person and integrity."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC has repeatedly singled out the Vice President and criticized him for the struggles of the Ghanaian economy on the basis that he touted himself as an economic messiah while in opposition, and threw a lot of jibes at the NDC and its leader.

According to the NDC, the rising public debt caused by excessive borrowing, the struggles of the Ghanaian cedi against major international currencies, and high inflation among others, have exposed the Vice President as inept, considering that he spoke harshly against lesser versions of these problems back in opposition.