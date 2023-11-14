ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia will outshine Mahama in the 2024 elections – 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Evans Annang

Joe Osei Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament has said that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has a good chance of winning the 2024 general elections.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer stands tall in comparison with John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy News, the Bekwai Member of Parliament said Dr. Bawumia will outshine former President Mahama in the elections.

When the host, Evans Mensah asked what the chances of Dr Bawumia are going into the 2024 polls, he responded, "Very bright. Some people will vote for a party and a party symbol, no doubt about that. But anybody who wants to evaluate them has their independent and respective roles in the past as a guide, and I am sure that if you placed Bawumia against Mahama, Bawumia will always outshine Mahama based on what they have done in the past, what ideas they have thrown out, how they have helped implement them and their quality of person and integrity."

The NDC has repeatedly singled out the Vice President and criticized him for the struggles of the Ghanaian economy on the basis that he touted himself as an economic messiah while in opposition, and threw a lot of jibes at the NDC and its leader.

According to the NDC, the rising public debt caused by excessive borrowing, the struggles of the Ghanaian cedi against major international currencies, and high inflation among others, have exposed the Vice President as inept, considering that he spoke harshly against lesser versions of these problems back in opposition.

The Vice President has also not been spared for the failures of the NPP government particularly because of his role as the head of the government’s economic management team.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

