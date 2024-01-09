Bawumia will retire John Mahama on December 7 – Richard Ahiagbah

In a post on X, Mr. Ahiagbah said former President John Dramani Mahama will be retired in the elections.

In a statement he posted on his X platform, Mr Ahiagbah said “NDC should not get it twisted. We have seen you this confident and boastful before. Please note, Chairman Mosquito, where we have gotten to as people or as a democracy, is not simply a question of whether it is my turn to propagate hardship. No no no…..Chairman. It is about programs and policies, not subtle threats of violence and vain innuendos. Bawumia is next to lead with humility, capacity, and the fear of God to unleash Ghana’s production potential to benefit all Ghanaians.

"It is possible. There are difficulties to do with the economy, and it is the same globally. But it is coming back, and you know it. But regarding your suggestion to the NPP, respectfully Chairman, I think you should be the one preparing for retirement on 7th Dec 2024; because it will be your LAST DANCE, and it will end in defeat. So chill, Sir!

“I make you this promise Sir, the elections will be free and fair….Pls stop seeing the ghosts of your past electoral ways & means in your dream. I wish you a humble new year.”

He was reacting to Mr Asiedu Nketia’s comment that the NPP administration should start preparing their handing over notes.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, January 8, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said “They will fail because no power can defeat an organized and determined people struggling for their freedom. Truth is, Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the NPP ministers must begin preparing their handing over notes.

“Already, thousands of persons affiliated to the NPP have lost the District Level Elections. Yes, NPP people have miserably lost the Assembly and Unit Committee elections to members, supporters, and affiliates of the NDC.”

He added, “Ashanti and Eastern regions were also very impressive for the NDC compared to 2019 performance. Presently, even though the Electoral Commission unexpectedly postponed voting in some electoral areas in these two stronghold regions of the ruling NPP, NDC members and affiliates secured 34.13% and 45.52% of the electoral areas in Ashanti and Eastern regions respectively.”