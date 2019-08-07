Mornah will be seeking to be second time lucky in the 2020 general elections after his failed bid in 2016.

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the PNC Chairman said he has the desire to serve his people in parliament.

“This is the opportune moment I have been looking for to tell the people once again that I am the best man for the constituency.”

He believes his path to Parliament may be easier now that the incumbent and Ghana’s longest-serving Member of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin will not be seeking re-election.

Recently Bernard Mornah complained of how the current government has frustrated the PNC.

He lamented how Edward Mahama’s acceptance of an appointment to serve in a government the PNC intends to unseat, while he still remains the leader of the party per its own constitution has brought the party to a standstill.

He increased the PNC’s parliamentary votes in the constituency from 196 in 2012 to 5,393 in 2016.