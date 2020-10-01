Mr. Mornah was defeated by Moses Dani Baah who polled 1297 of the votes as against Mornah’s 1266.

The PNC also used the Congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.

David Apasera won overwhelmingly with 1315 votes as against Samson Awingobit's 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei-Debrah's 465.

Janet Asana Nabla emerged as the General Secretary for the PNC with 1312 votes as against that of Kobe McDonald's 230 votes and that of Emmanuel Wilson Jnr's 1041 votes.

For the Vice Chairman slot, Henry Haruna Asante won with 1729 votes against that of Omar Ahmed Bekure's 635, Eugene T.K. Bashiru's 375 and Hajia Hajara Musah Ali's 946 votes.

Bernard Mornah

Abass Nuhu was elected as the National Organiser with 1124 votes.

His competitors Ntow Desmond Twumasi and Daniel Nii Noi got 773 and 639 votes respectively.