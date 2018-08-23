Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin


NDC Race ‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin

Mr. Bagbin’s comments were in reference to Mahama’s appointment of Dr. Seidu Danaa, who is visually impaired, as Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin play

‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Alban Bagbin, has criticised John Mahama’s decision to appoint a “blind man” as Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs during his time as president.

Mr. Bagbin’s comments were in reference to Mahama’s appointment of Dr. Seidu Danaa, who is visually impaired, as Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs.

READ ALSO:  NDC Presidential Race: Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama

According to the Second Deputy Speaker, blind persons are “not whole” and therefore are unfit to lead a ministry that handles chieftaincy affairs.

Dr. Seidu Danaa sitting dar left with Julius Debrah and John Mahama play

Dr. Seidu Danaa sitting dar left with Julius Debrah and John Mahama

 

“In our tradition if you are not whole can you be a chief or a queen mother? So when you form a government and make the minister for chieftaincy a blind person, and the chiefs are objecting and you don’t change it, what are you telling the chiefs?” Mr. Bagbin said whiles speaking to delegates in the Volta region.

He therefore attributed such appointments by former president Mahama to the NDC’s heavy loss in the 2016 elections.

“These are facts I’m stating, I have not added anything. You all know it but maybe you may not have appreciated the impact on what happened.  And when some of us are close and we can foresee it and we say it, then they are called upon to insult us,” he added.

READ ALSO: Resignation: Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision to quit politics

Mr. Bagbin’s comments come after he also chastised Mahama for appointing Dr. Omane Boamah – a man he described as a “stammerer” – as Communications Minister.

“When Prof [Atta Mills] was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist in charge of communication, when my brother John [Mahama] came to power, he substituted him for Dr Omane Boamah who is a natural stammerer.

“He is a very intelligent boy, he is smart but when he is speaking, he wastes time in coming out and Ghanaians do not have that much patience, so, they are always looking for those that are rattling.

“So, even though you might have a good message, you will not succeed in marketing that message because somebody is there from the other side rattling and they are listening to him, so, we came down,” he previously told some delegates whiles seeking their mandate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EC Chair: Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation EC Chair Asiedu Nketia fires ‘incompetent’ Jean Mensah after late IPAC meeting invitation
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing NDC Presidential Race Mahama to declare presidential ambition after seeking Rawlings’ blessing
Agenda 2020: Mahama visits Rawlings Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlings
Inter-Party Advisory Committee: NDC boycotts IPAC meeting Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meeting
Predictions: Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a silver platter - NPP MP Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a silver platter - NPP MP
Bow Out: Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa

Recommended Videos

Politics: Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin Politics Making Ablakwa a deputy education minister cost NDC – Bagbin
Politics: Alban Bagbin speaks about the properties Mahama’s boys secured Politics Alban Bagbin speaks about the properties Mahama’s boys secured
Politics: 2020 not done deal for Akufo-Addo – Ken Agyapong Politics 2020 not done deal for Akufo-Addo – Ken Agyapong



Top Articles

1 Rest in Peace Former Ashanti Regional Minister diesbullet
2 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejects Ambassadorial role; retires from politicsbullet
3 Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlingsbullet
4 Incendiary Comments Treason charges against Koku Anyidoho droppedbullet
5 Inter-Party Advisory Committee NDC boycotts IPAC meetingbullet
6 Resignation Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision...bullet
7 NDC Race NDC to ‘punish’ aspirants who insult opponentsbullet
8 Bow Out Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak...bullet
9 Predictions Nana Addo won't win election 2020 on a...bullet
10 NDC Presidential Race Bagbin has an agenda to destroy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

‘Blind’ Danaa was unfit to be Chieftaincy Minister – Alban Bagbin
NDC Presidential Race Bagbin to face disciplinary action over comments against Mahama
Hero Here's why Kofi Annan is so famous among the political elites
Kofi Annan In memoriam of a man who sacrificed his life fixing what he did not break
Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Anti-graft Measures What is the role of the Special Prosecutor?