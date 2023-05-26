Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh pick forms to contest for NPP flagbearer race

A former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh also picked their forms to contest.

George Obeng Antwi, the spokesperson for Addai-Nimoh is confident of winning the race and said he is hopeful his boss would be the President of Ghana in 2025.

"We just went for the forms for Addai-Nimoh. We are friends of Addai-Nimoh, and we believe that he’s the best person to lead us into the next general elections. What we are saying is that, if the NPP can win the next general elections, it has to be someone who is not part of this administration," he said.

A group known as the 'Bawumia Fun Club' picked the nomination forms on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The group after picking the forms said Dr. Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party 'Break the 8' and retain power in the 2024 elections.

