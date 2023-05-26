ADVERTISEMENT
Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh pick forms to contest for NPP flagbearer race

Emmanuel Tornyi

A number of flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have picked nomination forms to contest in the presidential race of the party.

Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh
Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh

Nomination forms were picked up for former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko by a team led by one of his aides, Benjamin Armah.

A former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh also picked their forms to contest.

Francis Addai-Nimoh
Francis Addai-Nimoh Pulse Ghana

George Obeng Antwi, the spokesperson for Addai-Nimoh is confident of winning the race and said he is hopeful his boss would be the President of Ghana in 2025.

"We just went for the forms for Addai-Nimoh. We are friends of Addai-Nimoh, and we believe that he’s the best person to lead us into the next general elections. What we are saying is that, if the NPP can win the next general elections, it has to be someone who is not part of this administration," he said.

Kwabena Agyapong
Kwabena Agyapong Pulse Ghana

A group known as the 'Bawumia Fun Club' picked the nomination forms on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Boakye Agyarko
Boakye Agyarko ece-auto-gen

The group after picking the forms said Dr. Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party 'Break the 8' and retain power in the 2024 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

He was of the view that Bawumia is the only person within the NPP that can transform the country if he is given the nod as the next President of Ghana.

