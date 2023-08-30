OccupyBoG: Addison's leadership characterized by severe incompetence — Pressure group

The group said it is preparing to join the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) to march to occupy the premises of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) if Dr. Addison and his deputies fail to resign from office.

"Justice for Ghana (J4G) at this moment declares its resolute participation in the upcoming #OccupyBoG demonstration, with the collective goal of removing the Governor, whose leadership has been characterized by severe incompetence," the pressure group noted.

The pressure group announcing its decision to join the protest said after painstakingly studying the damning revelations contained in the 2022 report and financial statements of the Bank of Ghana, it has concluded that the Central Bank is in the unprecedented mess it presently finds itself because of crass mismanagement by the Addison-led Board and management.

The pressure group holds the view that the illegal printing of money by BoG in the years 2021 and 2022 to the tune of GH¢77 billion to finance the recklessness of the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, in flagrant disregard of section 30 of the BoG Act is the height of irresponsibility and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.