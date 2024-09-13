Bring NDC to the discussion table - EC appeals to Mahama

He further expressed hope that Mahama, as a respected statesman, would urge the NDC to engage with the EC and resolve discrepancies the party claims to have identified in the register.

Tettey also noted that the NDC has yet to provide evidence of the alleged discrepancies, despite promising to do so after a meeting with the EC on 6th September 2024.

NDC's call for a demonstration at EC's offices

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC has announced a nationwide demonstration scheduled for 17th September following the EC's refusal to conduct a forensic audit of the register, a request which the Commission claims was not fully substantiated with proof.

Pulse Ghana

The EC reassured the NDC of a transparent process to address their concerns if the party agrees to return to the discussion table.

Addressing supporters during a campaign event in the Bono East Region on September 9, 2024, flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama emphasised that the upcoming December 7 election will not be free and fair if the irregularities identified in the voter register by the NDC are not addressed.

He called on all NDC members to gather at EC offices nationwide, urging them to apply pressure on the Commission to rectify the discrepancies found in the voter register.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We saw a lot of irregularities in the voter register, and if we want peace in this country, the Electoral Commission must do their jobs well. They (the EC) must look at the issues with the register and rectify them as soon as possible before election day.